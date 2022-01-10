Man Charged with Impaired Driving After Crash with Hydro Pole

Manitoba RCMP have arrested and charged a man following a two-vehicle collision in Portage la Prairie on January 6.

Just before 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the crash at the intersection of 3rd Street NE and 6th Avenue NE, where one vehicle had struck a hydro pole after colliding with another vehicle. The driver of the vehicle that hit the pole fled the scene on foot. No injuries were reported.

Officers spoke to several witnesses to the collision, who provided information that was able to identify the driver. Police tracked him to a nearby residence and arrested him for impaired driving. Breath samples at the local RCMP detachment showed he was over the legal limit.

Dredin Tyrone Peters, 19, from Long Plain First Nation, has been charged with several impaired driving offences, including charges under the Highway Traffic Act.

Peters appeared in Portage la Prairie court last Friday.