Man Dies in Crash with Snow-Clearing Equipment on Disraeli Bridge

WINNIPEG — One person has died and two others were sent to hospital following a collision with a piece of snow-clearing equipment on Tuesday.

The crash happened at around 10:30 p.m. on the Disraeli Freeway bridge involving a four-door vehicle and a front-end loader.

Police say the northbound vehicle was speeding in an attempt to overtake the snow-removal machine and its pilot vehicle when it lost control and crashed into the front-end loader.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service had to extricate the driver and front passenger from the vehicle. The driver, a man in his 30s, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The woman in her 20s riding as the front passenger was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. A teenager seated in the rear of the vehicle was taken to hospital in unstable condition but has since been upgraded to stable.

Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information on the collision is asked to contact police at (204) 986-7085.