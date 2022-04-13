Winnipeg High School Football Coach Accused of Sexual Assault

Winnipeg police say a man has been arrested after five people came forward, saying they were victims of historical sexual assault cases.

Police said the five survivors told police they had been assaulted between 2004 and 2011 by a football coach and physical education teacher who first worked at Churchill High School, and then at Vincent Massey Collegiate.

They all reported that “the suspect forged relationships with these students, where he regularly communicated with them,” said police.

“The majority of the offences occurred at the suspect’s residence.”

On Monday, Kelsey Albert Dana McKay, 51, was arrested by the Sex Crimes Unit and has been charged with five counts of sexual assault, four counts of sexual exploitation, four counts of luring and one count of sexual interference.

He has been released with consent from the Crown with conditions, as per the Criminal Code, said police.

Police say they are looking for any other survivors or anyone with information that can help to call 204-986-6245.

-Staff