Winnipeg Woman Killed in Gimli Skydiving Accident

A Winnipeg woman was killed Saturday evening in a skydiving accident at the Gimli Industrial Park.

Manitoba RCMP responded to the scene just before 7:30 p.m. and found the 53-year-old woman on the ground receiving medical care from civilians.

According to police, the woman was a very experienced skydiver who was wearing all of the appropriate safety gear. When she jumped from the plane, her parachute appeared to open at the appropriate altitude but she entered into a spin and collided with the ground.

Paramedics attended the scene shortly after police arrived and pronounced the woman deceased.

RCMP added that there were no issues with the aircraft involved and three other people were on board at the time of the jump.

Police continue to investigate.