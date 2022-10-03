Selkirk RCMP Officer Assaulted by Stabbing Suspect

A Selkirk RCMP officer was assaulted last week and had to Taser a suspect to gain control of him.

Police responded to a call of a stabbing at a home on McLean Avenue in Selkirk on the afternoon of September 29.

As officers were responding, they found the male victim clinging onto the hood of the vehicle being driven by the suspect travelling on Manitoba Avenue.

Police say the suspect then drove at an RCMP cruiser, almost causing a head-on collision.

As the suspect stopped, police say he became combative with the officer and threatened him at the scene. The officer was hit by the suspect and had to deploy a Taser in making the arrest.

John Michalik, 33, of Selkirk, has been charged with numerous offences, including assaulting a police officer. He remains in custody.

The officer involved received minor injuries.

The 28-year-old man, who was stabbed, was treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.