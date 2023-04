A 49-year-old man was found deceased early Wednesday after a house fire in Bloodvein First Nation.

Emergency crews responded to the local residence at around 4:50 a.m., where it was believed someone was still inside.

Firefighters located the man once smoke in the home had dissipated. RCMP say it appears the man had been home alone when the fire started.

The Office of the Fire Commissioner and RCMP continue to investigate.