Home » News » B.C. Woman Charged in St. Boniface Drug Bust

B.C. Woman Charged in St. Boniface Drug Bust

April 5, 2023 12:14 PM | News


Winnipeg Police Crest Logo

A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen at the Public Information Office in Winnipeg, on September 2, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski)

Winnipeg police have charged a woman as part of an ongoing drug investigation.

Officers executed a search warrant on a short-term rental in the St. Boniface area on Monday.

Police seized:

  • 1,366 grams of methamphetamine (estimated street value of $17,000)
  • 666 grams of fentanyl (estimated street value of $57,000)
  • 645 grams of cocaine (estimated street value of $7,000)
  • 57 grams of 3,4-Methyl?enedioxy?methamphetamine (MDMA), commonly known as ecstasy (estimated street value of $1,100)
  • $17,000 in cash
  • Drug trafficking materials

Amanda Louise Henry, 37, of British Columbia, has been charged with multiple drug-related offences.

She remains in custody.


Tags: British Columbia | Drugs | Winnipeg Police

TRENDING VIDEOS