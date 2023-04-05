B.C. Woman Charged in St. Boniface Drug Bust

Winnipeg police have charged a woman as part of an ongoing drug investigation.

Officers executed a search warrant on a short-term rental in the St. Boniface area on Monday.

Police seized:

1,366 grams of methamphetamine (estimated street value of $17,000)

666 grams of fentanyl (estimated street value of $57,000)

645 grams of cocaine (estimated street value of $7,000)

57 grams of 3,4-Methyl?enedioxy?methamphetamine (MDMA), commonly known as ecstasy (estimated street value of $1,100)

$17,000 in cash

Drug trafficking materials

Amanda Louise Henry, 37, of British Columbia, has been charged with multiple drug-related offences.

She remains in custody.