B.C. Woman Charged in St. Boniface Drug Bust

Winnipeg police have charged a woman as part of an ongoing drug investigation.
Officers executed a search warrant on a short-term rental in the St. Boniface area on Monday.
Police seized:
- 1,366 grams of methamphetamine (estimated street value of $17,000)
- 666 grams of fentanyl (estimated street value of $57,000)
- 645 grams of cocaine (estimated street value of $7,000)
- 57 grams of 3,4-Methyl?enedioxy?methamphetamine (MDMA), commonly known as ecstasy (estimated street value of $1,100)
- $17,000 in cash
- Drug trafficking materials
Amanda Louise Henry, 37, of British Columbia, has been charged with multiple drug-related offences.
She remains in custody.