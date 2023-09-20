Injured Hiker Rescued on Mantario Trail

Manitoba RCMP rescued an injured hiker on Monday after he set off an SOS beacon on the Mantario Trail near Caribou Lake.

RCMP responded to the area in Whiteshell Provincial Park just before 5 p.m. and located the man using the beacon’s GPS coordinates.

Due to difficult terrain, officers used ATVs and a boat to get to the area. The injured hiker, a 59-year-old man, was brought to safety. He was checked by paramedics and medically cleared.

Two of the three officers who responded sustained minor injuries during the rescue.