Winnipeg Casino Food and Beverage Workers Ratify New Contract

Food and beverage workers at both Winnipeg casinos have ratified a new eight-year collective agreement.

Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries employees, represented by the Manitoba Government and General Employees’ Union, will see wage increases ranging from 16 to 40 percent.

“The significant wage increases for the next four years reflect how poorly this workforce has been treated,” said MGEU president Kyle Ross. “Now, these members will be able to finally catch up and keep up with the soaring cost of living. I can’t think of a better Christmas present for these deserving Manitobans than this deal.”

The employees at Club Regent Casino and McPhillips Station Casino had been working without a contract since 2020. Bargaining for the collective agreement started in September, with members voting in favour of strike action earlier this month.

The new contract also includes increased shift premiums, and signing bonuses ranging from $600 to $1,800 per member.

The MGEU represents nearly 200 food and beverage workers at the casinos.