Plane Diverted to Winnipeg After Man Lights Cigarette, Refuses to Wear Mask











A flight from Vancouver bound for Toronto made an unscheduled landing in Winnipeg last Sunday to offload an unruly passenger.

RCMP at Winnipeg’s James Richardson International Airport were called to remove the passenger after police say he lit a cigarette during the flight and refused directions from the flight crew to wear a protective face mask.

As of April 20, all airline passengers are required to wear a non-medical mask or face covering to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The 60-year-old man was arrested without incident at around 2:25 p.m.

Balvir Singh of Surrey, B.C. has been charged with mischief over $5,000, smoking onboard an aircraft and two counts of failing to comply with instructions of a flight crew.

If convicted, the man faces up to $13,000 in fines.

RCMP continue to investigate.