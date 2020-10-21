RCMP Recover Money Stolen in Manitoba Bank Robberies













Manitoba RCMP have recovered money that was stolen during two separate robberies at financial institutions in Dauphin.

Police say two banks were robbed by a suspect on October 20 on Main Street North.

According to police, the man entered both businesses, demanded cash and fled in a grey truck.

Officers responded to the first robbery at 10 a.m. and were alerted to a second robbery shortly thereafter on the same street.

At around 10:30 a.m., an officer located the suspect’s vehicle in a back alley between Main Street North and First Street Northwest. The suspect was still inside and was arrested without incident.

A large sum of Canadian currency was recovered from the vehicle.

A 25-year-old man from Duck Bay will be facing robbery charges.

Dauphin RCMP continue to investigate.