Police Arrest Man in Death of Eduardo Balaquit

WINNIPEG — Police in Saskatoon have arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with the disappearance of Eduardo Balaquit in Winnipeg nearly three years ago.

The family man, who was 59 at the time, was last seen June 4, 2018 at a business in the 300 block of Keewatin Street at around 6 p.m.

Police highlighted Balaquit’s case last June when they released photos of a blue 2010-2015 Ford Escape SE thought to be involved in his disappearance.

On March 23, officers with the Winnipeg police homicide unit, with assistance from Saskatoon police, arrested Kyle Alexander James Pietz, 35, in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

Pietz, who was a former employee where Balaquit worked, was arrested on a Canada-wide warrant for manslaughter and was detained in custody.

Balaquit’s remains haven’t yet been found, but police believe someone has information that could give the family closure.

Sergeant Wade McDonald of the homicide unit will speak about the arrest at a news conference scheduled for 11 a.m.

You can watch it live on the Winnipeg police Facebook page.

Anyone with further information on the case is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Investigators have been unable to locate Eduardo’s remains. His family deserves closure. Anyone with information that can assist in this investigation is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477). pic.twitter.com/Ynu89gzHnG — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) March 25, 2021