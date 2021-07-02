Man Shot in Dauphin While Walking on Sidewalk













A 25-year-old man was shot and injured on Thursday night while walking on a sidewalk in Dauphin.

Manitoba RCMP say the victim was struck in the lower body at around 11:30 p.m. on 5th Avenue NE.

The shots came from inside a residence and both the victim and suspect were known to each other.

RCMP contained the area around the home and the suspect surrendered to officers without further incident. Other people had been inside the home at the time of the shooting, but no other injuries were reported.

An 18-year-old man remains in custody and charges are pending.

The victim was transported to hospital in Winnipeg with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP continue to investigate.