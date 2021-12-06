Woman Killed in Three-Vehicle Crash in RM of St. Andrews

One person has died following a three-vehicle crash in the RM of St. Andrews last Friday.

Selkirk RCMP responded to the scene on Highway 8, just south of Meadowdale Road, at around 6:30 p.m.

Police say a pickup truck travelling north on Highway 8 crossed the centre line and collided head-on with an SUV travelling south on Highway 8. A third vehicle, travelling south, rear-ended the SUV.

The driver of the SUV, a 36-year-old woman, along with an 11-year-old male passenger, both from the RM of West St. Paul, were taken to hospital. The woman succumbed to her injuries on December 4.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 58-year-old man, along with a 57-year-old female passenger, both from Winnipeg, were taken to hospital.

The driver of the third vehicle, a 70-year-old Winnipeg man, wasn’t injured.

Icy roads are believed to be a factor in the collision.

RCMP continue to investigate.