RCMP Seize Replica Handgun, Recover Stolen Goods in Portage la Prairie

A Regina man was arrested in Portage la Prairie Monday on firearms and theft charges.

Manitoba RCMP were called to a business in the 2200 block of Saskatchewan Avenue just after 3 p.m. for a report of a shoplifter.

Police were told the suspect had entered the store, began removing items from the shelves and placed them into his backpack.

When confronted by employees, the suspect denied the theft and exited the store on foot.

Officers arrived to find the man nearby and took him into custody.

They located a concealed replica firearm in his possession as well as the stolen items.

Jonathan Shore, 30, was found to have an outstanding arrest warrant out of Calgary. He remains in custody on several charges.

Portage la Prairie RCMP continue to investigate.