Body of Missing Snowmobiler Recovered from Eleanor Lake

The body of a snowmobiler who went missing on Eleonor Lake last winter has been recovered from the water.

Dan Lemay, from Grunthal, Manitoba, was reported missing on February 21 after becoming overdue.

Lemay, 50, had left Pinewood Lodge on a snowmobile trip around 4 p.m. to retrieve a broken snowmobile that was left at Rennie, Manitoba. He had called a family member at approximately 7:15 p.m. to advise that he was unsure of his location, but believed he was close to Nutimik Lake. He contacted the family member at 9:15 p.m. saying he thought he was near Pinewood Lodge, and that is the last contact Lemay had with his family member.

More than 50 volunteers searched for Lemay over the next two days until efforts were called off. At the time, police said the man was presumed drowned and the search for his body would resume again in the spring.

Lac du Bonnet RCMP say Lemay’s remains were recovered from the lake Monday morning.